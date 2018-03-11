(credit: shutterstock)

When you’re a new mom, your life changes completely from your sleep schedule to the kind of stores you visit frequently. You’ll find yourself going frequently to baby stores to buy things for your child or even for yourself. It’s hard to know where to go shopping for your baby if you don’t have any experience with baby stores. Orange County has several places that are great for new moms. Here is a list of the best stores for new moms. Some are one-stop shops where you can buy everything from strollers to feeding supplies. Others are places where you can find discounted clothing, which is a big deal.

Li’l Baby Sprouts

1280 Bison Ave., Unit B9

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 721-1077

www.lilbabysprouts.com

When you’re a new mom, it’s nice to find one place where you can get all of the things you need. Li’l Baby Sprouts is one of those places. Li’l Baby Sprouts has everything you could need from strollers and travel cribs to toys and books. You can even find feeding supplies from nursing items to high chairs and bibs. This store also offers registry services for your baby shower.

Mon Beau Bebe Boutique

6226 Irvine Blvd.

Irvine, CA 92620

(949) 748-8043

www.monbeaubebe.com

Mon Beau Bebe not only offers unique items but also includes organic clothes in its collection, which is a good thing if you’ve found that your little one’s skin is sensitive. This store sells pretty much everything you need for your child including skincare products and potty training to food storage. This store doesn’t leave mom out either. You can find maternity and nursing clothing here as well as skincare products for mom.

Mother’s Secret

364 S. Tustin St.

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 289-7688

www.motherssecrets.com

You don’t have to be a mom for long to realize that buying clothes for your child can be expensive. While you want unique and cute clothes for your child, you don’t want to break the budget to do it. At Mother’s Secret, you won’t have to break the budget. This store is owned and operated by a mother who understands the dilemma. Here you’ll find gently used clothes for all ages from babies to teens. You’ll even find maternity clothing here.

Jeannie n Mini

827 Spectrum Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 453-9333

www.jeannienmini.com

Jeannie n Mini is proof that you can find almost anything – including baby gear – at the Irvine Spectrum. Jeannie n Mini offers clothes – including swimwear and sunglasses, which are essential in southern California. Along with clothing you’ll find everything else here from sleepwear and bath stuff to maternity and nursing gear for the new mom.

Little Freebirds

227 Ocean Ave.

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 376-9925

www.littlefreebirds.com

If you want to be conscious about the clothes that you buy for your child, Little Freebirds is a good place to visit. This store prides itself in selling items that are earth-friendly. Here you’ll find unique clothing – including items for swaddling – for both boys and girls. You can also find accessories like hats to keep the sun off of your little one during all the sunny days here in Orange County. Earth-friendly toys are also available at this store.

By Gary Schwind