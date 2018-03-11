(Credit: OC Mommy & Me)

With so many experts at hand – the mother, the MIL, the best friend, the OB, the pediatrician, it can get confusing and overwhelming how and what to shop for. Yes, it does take a village. Independent baby stores are still some of the best resources for new mommies. These stores have been supporting and taking care of Los Angeles mothers for years, offering the highest quality products and expertise in safety.

The Pump Station

2415 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 998-1981

www.pumpstation.com

The Pump Station is a must-visit for all new moms. Known as the place to go for all things breastfeeding and lactation, The Pump Station has everything a new mom can imagine to assist her in feeding her new baby. Breast pumps, nursing pads, pillows, milk collection and storage accessories, as well as nursery bras, and sleepwear, a new mom will find what she needs and more. Aside from its extensive array of products all moms need (want) for the arrival of their newborns, The Pump Station sets itself apart of any other store with its expert knowledge and essential parent education/support workshop classes.

The Juvenile Shop

13356 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 986-6214

www.juvenileshop.com

The Juvenile Shop is a gem of a store in LA where new moms have been shopping since 1938. Since then new parents rely on The Juvenile Shop for its highest quality products and excellent customer service. Moms rely on The Juvenile Shop for cribs and unique bedding and room decor, strollers, car seats, bathing and feeding essentials as well as a range of toys for growing babies and adorable newborn “take me home from the hospital” outfits. The Juvenile Shop team is certified at car seat installations – a beneficial service for nervous new parents.

Traveling Tikes

10461 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 234-9554

www.travelingtikes.com

What started out as an e-commerce store offering parents across the US the opportunity to shop for hard to find brands, Traveling Tikes added a traditional retail store front a year later and has been serving parents for the last 20 years on and off line. Before a product is recommended by Traveling Tikes, it goes through a process of quality control, functionality and personal curation.The store offers luxury brands (Bugaboo, UPPABaby, Nuna, Cybex, Peg Perego, Joolz and more) everything from strollers, car seats, nursery furniture, rockers and highchairs to diaper bags, wooden toys and feeding and bathing items. The Traveling Tikes team also offers car seat installation ($30 fee) and free in-store assembly.

Kidsland

3807 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90010

(213) 487-9090

www.kidslandusa.com

Some parents refer to Kidsland as the mecca for all things baby, which is why new moms want to shop here. Located in the heart of Koreatown, Kidsland is known for high quality, safe and durable product lines covering every baby and child care category. The store features top name brands including Baby Jogger, UPPABaby, Mima, Mamas & Papas, Nuna, Cybex, Babyzen and Bugaboo and Stokke. Moms-to-be also love shopping the store’s maternity and postpartum clothes, maternity nutrition and skin care products, and books for new parents.

Grow Kid Grow

4310 W. Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90029

(323) 661-4769

www.growkidgrow.com

Grow Kid Grow gives thrifty new moms the opportunity to shop for gently used baby gear as well as brand new items. The store gives moms of newborns to teens the chance to shop without the typical retail pressure. Grow Kid Grow has cute clothing pieces (at the right prices) for boys and girls ranging from a variety of designer brands such as Petit Bateau, Splendid, Charlie Rocket, Mini Boden and Oilily. Pregnant mommies should know that Grow Kid Grow also has a rack of maternity clothes.

By Sheryl Craig