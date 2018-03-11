(credit: Shutterstock)

St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching and the excitement is growing. From fun events to bar crawls and more, we have you covered!

Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Hermosa Avenue and 10th Street

Hermosa Beach, CA

www.hbchamber.net

Date: March 17, 2018 at 11am The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is presenting their annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. Over 100 local businesses, civic organizations and school marching bands will take part in a bit of Irish spirit in the seven block parade down Pier Avenue. The Irish theme of Saint Patrick’s Day is celebrated by the many participants in the festivities including bagpipers from the Emerald Society, floats, horses and four legged friends from the Irish Setters Club of Southern California. The parade starts at the staging area near City Hall on Valley Drive, makes a left onto Pier Avenue and ends at the corner of Hermosa Avenue and 10th Street.

7th Annual Rock & Reilly’s St. Paddy’s Day Block Party

Rock & Reilly’s

8911 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood

(310) 360-1400

www.rockandreillys.com

Date: March 17, 2018 from 1pm – 10pm Rock & Reilly’s Irish Pub is gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day with their 7th Annual St. Paddy’s Block Party. The fun kicks off in the lot behind the Sunset Strip pub, with live music and DJs, photo booths, games, tattoos, face painting and more. The 21+ event will feature over 100 kegs of green beer too!

Casey’s Irish Pub St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival

Downtown LA (613 Grand Avenue)

(213) 629-2353

www.caseysirishpub.com

Date: March 17, 2018 from 6am to 2am Casey’s Irish Pub will host their Annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival this year on Saturday, March 17th in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, with new extended hours from 6am-2am. The Street Festival, which shuts down 4 blocks in downtown LA, will bring plenty of Irish whiskey and beer, delicious food, and DJ’s all day/night! The event is open to the public, and there will be free entry to Casey’s Irish Pub before 1pm (it opens at 6am!).

St. Patrick’s Day 5K in Redondo Beach



1811 S Catalina Ave

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 531-8926

www.redondostpatricksday5k.com

Date: March 17, 2018 Strap on your shoes and get ready to participate in this St. Patrick’s Day tradition. Redondo Beach’s annual 5k run/walk is a staple in the community, and will be followed up by a a Leprechaun Dash for the Gold. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 8am. All participants will receive a St. Patrick’s Day Run t-shirt, and there will also be chip timing, age division awards and cash prizes to the top three overall male and female runners in the 5K. There is a costume contest on the Main Stage in front of Coffee Cartel at 7:15am, as well as an Awards Ceremony and after party starting at 9:30am at Rock & Brews Redondo Beach.

Saint Patrick’s Day Hollywood Pub Crawl

Various Hollywood Bars

www.eventbrite.com

Date: March 17, 2018 from 11am – 11pm Grab your friends and throw on some green for this exciting Hollywood Bar Crawl! Held on the day before St. Patrick’s Day, you’ll get to enjoy running from bar to bar all day long (11am to 11pm) on Hollywood Blvd and get involved in some epic drink specials from over 10 participating venues, including the EPIC Station 1640’s Cahuenga Block Party! The St Patricks Day Pub Crawl is self-guided. Check in at Cabo Cantina, (where you will receive a free welcome shot) between 11 am – 4 pm, and you’ll be givem a map and a wristband! From there, you decide on where to go! Participating locations will be marked on the map along with all the different drink specials!

Santa Monica St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl

Main St

Santa Monica

www.pubcrawls.com

Date: March 16 & 17, 2018 Come on down to Santa Monica’s Main Street to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for 2 days this year. The “Luck of the Irish St Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl Santa Monica” will take over Main Street on Friday March 16th, and on Saturday, March 17th 2018. Participating bars include Circle Bar, Barney’s Beanery and more!



Original Farmers Market St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Los Angeles

(323) 933-9211

www.farmersmarketla.com

Date: March 17, 2018 (all day) Come celebrate St. Patrick's Day with authentic Irish food, green beer and live music all day long at the Original Farmers Market at the Grove! Enjoy traditional Irish folk bands on the Market's East and West Patios and a strolling bagpiper throughout the day. Magee's Kitchen will be serving up delicious corned beef, cabbage and other traditional dishes. Green beer and imported Irish beers will be on tap from E.B's and Bar 326.



St. Patrick’s Day Celebration At Angel City Brewery

Tam O’Shanter

Atwater Village

(323) 664-0228

www.angelcitybrewery.com

Date: March 17, 2018 Come on down to the Angel City Brewery's Public House and celebrate St. Patrick's Day! Corned beef tacos from Downtown Taco Co, Irish songs led by Opera on Tap Los Angeles, as well as performances by NOVALA, The Sound of Ghosts, Abby and The Myth, Sarah & The Starlights, and DJ Mark Hayes will be on hand, as well as Irish Coffee Stout, and plenty of beer!