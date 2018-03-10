LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The possibility of rain didn’t dissuade the thousands of people who turned out Saturday morning for the annual Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County Race for the Cure.

It is based on a foundation of support and raises money for breast cancer screenings, treatments and research.

More than 6,000 people were expected for the race at Dodger Stadium.

The event includes a 5K walk/run, a children’s fun run and a festival.

Seventy five percent of the money raised from the race goes towards funding breast cancer health education, screening and treatment programs right here in the Southland. The other 25 percent goes towards Komen’s national research programs.

For more information about the event or how you can participate in the effort, click here.