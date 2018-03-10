Filed Under:Komen LA County Race For The Cure, Susan G Komen

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The possibility of rain didn’t dissuade the thousands of people who turned out Saturday morning for the annual Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County Race for the Cure.

It is based on a foundation of support and raises money for breast cancer screenings, treatments and research.

More than 6,000 people were expected for the race at Dodger Stadium.

The event includes a 5K walk/run, a children’s fun run and a festival.

Seventy five percent of the money raised from the race goes towards funding breast cancer health education, screening and treatment programs right here in the Southland. The other 25 percent goes towards Komen’s national research programs.

For more information about the event or how you can participate in the effort, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch