LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – This week’s generally mild temperatures were replaced Saturday with scattered showers across the Southland that were expected to increase into the evening hours as a storm front moved through the region.

Forecasters say the rain will be light to moderate in inland areas Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

KCAL9 Meteorologist Craig Herrera said the front could bring one-quarter to four-tenths of an inch of rain per hour to some areas.

The coastal and valley areas were expected to see 0.25 to 1.50 inches total. The mountains could see anywhere from one to three inches, Herrera said.

The front was expected to hit Santa Barbara County between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Malibu to the San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita would get their most rain between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The front would then likely pass over Santa Monica from 8 to 10 p.m., and then over Orange County and the Inland Empire from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Light scattered showers were likely Sunday, Herrera added.

High pressure will build Monday and Tuesday, producing mild, dry weather and temperatures at or slightly above average, forecasters said. Wednesday through next Saturday, more rain is expected, along with mountain snow and colder temperatures.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)