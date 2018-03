List Of Wines Cited In Lawsuit As Having High Arsenic LevelsThe 83 bottles of wine cited in a lawsuit this week as having dangerously high levels of arsenic came from 28 California wineries and were bottled under 31 different brand labels. Some of the labels included several different types of wine, such as merlot, chardonnay, burgundy, rose, etc.

Nun In Legal Battle With Katy Perry Over Property Dies In CourtSister Catherine Rose was one of the nuns fighting Katy Perry over the singer's claims to the Los Feliz property on which a former convent of the Los Angeles Archdiocese stood.

Pursuit Of Stolen Car That Ended On UCI Campus Was Failed First DateThe CHP says the thief is not likely to get far. Police know who he is -- he left his ID in the car.

Shots Fired During Attempted Robbery At Glendale GalleriaA security guard Saturday fired shots at suspects in an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in the Glendale Galleria, authorities said.

Suspect In Killing Of Pomona Officer Captured After 15-Hour StandoffThe murdered officer was identified as Gregory Casillas, a husband and father of two young children. A second officer was shot in the jaw and is expected to survive.

Suspect Sought After Officer Wounded In Shooting In PomonaWitnesses said they heard the shots just before 10 p.m.

Dad Eats Entire Bowl Of Cereal That Expired In 1997 Despite Wife's WarningThe Carelse family reportedly bought the decades-old box of Quaker 100% Natural Granola cereal at a Walmart on March 5.

Parents, Experts Disturbed By Some Content Found On Popular Lip-Syncing App Musical.lyMost of what you'll find on Musical.ly is looping video of innocent fun involving people lip-syncing and dancing, but one mother found deeply disturbing videos that go beyond the sexually explicit.

Co. Behind 'Uber Of Scooters' Meant To Help People Go Green Hits A Bump In The Road In Santa MonicaBird Rides launched in Santa Monica in September, but has since found its business in conflict with the City of Santa Monica.

South LA Mechanic Arrested In Unlawful ICE Raid Caught On Video Won't Be DeportedThe ACLU files a lawsuit claiming Juan Hernandez's September, 2017 arrest was unlawful and that he was only detained because of his "Latino appearance."