SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Searchers Saturday found the body of a man who went missing in the waters off the Santa Monica Pier.

The man was reported missing just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

An exact location of where he may have jumped was not reported. The U.S. Coast Guard used boats and choppers to search for him Saturday morning, with the assistance of Los Angeles County Fire crews.

The swimmer was described as a black man in his 30s, wearing blue jeans and a red T-shirt, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

The Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach command center asked anyone with information regarding the jumper to call them at 310-521- 3801.

