LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —   Lorna Luft, Judy Garland’s daughter and Liza Minnelli’s half-sister, has been diagnosed with brain cancer after falling backstage during a concert.

Reps for Luft said she collapsed Friday evening during the second of four sold-out shows in London.

Luft was in remission for breast cancer diagnosed more than six years ago.

As a performer and producer she followed in both her famous parents footsteps. Dad was producer Sid Luft.

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, asked for kind thoughts for her friend on Facebook.

lucie screen shot Lorna Luft, Judy Garlands Daughter, Diagnosed With Brain Tumor After Fall

(credit: Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill/Facebook)

 

In an unrelated story, Scott Baio’s wife, Renee, also revealed today she has been battling brain disease.

Baio tweeted that she was diagnosed with microvascular brain disease five months ago. The disease attacks blood vessels in the brain and can lead to strokes and dementia in the worse-case scenarios.  Baio also said she has two meningioma brain tumors.

