Arclight Theaters, Culver City, film screening, Oprah Winfrey
gettyimages 928937496 Best Selling Author Roxane Gay Buys Out 2 ArcLight Screenings For A Wrinkle In Time, Prompting Some To Pay It Forward

A general view of atmosphere at the O, The Oprah Magazine hosts special NYC screening of “A Wrinkle In Time” at Walter Reade Theater at Walter Reade Theater on March 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Acclaimed writer Roxane Gay tweeted Friday she had bought out two screenings of “A Wrinkle In Time” at the Culver City ArcLight Theater this weekend.

Gay tweeted she’d bought 101 tickets for the 3 p.m. showing Saturday and 83 for the Sunday screening at 6:15 p.m. She said the tickets would be available on first come, first served basis.

 

The film’s director Ava DuVernay called Gay’s gesture “incredible.”

 

Gay’s act of generosity Friday prompted several people to pay it forward, buying tickets for others to take ahead of the showings.

 

The highly anticipated movie is an adaptation of the children’s book of the same name and stars Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon.

ArcLight Culver City is located at 9500 Culver Blvd.

Gay is the author of the critically acclaimed book of essays “Bad Feminist” and the memoir “Hunger.”

