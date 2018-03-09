STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Acclaimed writer Roxane Gay tweeted Friday she had bought out two screenings of “A Wrinkle In Time” at the Culver City ArcLight Theater this weekend.

Gay tweeted she’d bought 101 tickets for the 3 p.m. showing Saturday and 83 for the Sunday screening at 6:15 p.m. She said the tickets would be available on first come, first served basis.

If you're in L. A., I bought out two screenings of Wrinkle in Time at the ArcLight Culver City. You can go to the 3pm show on Saturday or the 6:15 pm show on Sunday. There will be a table near the ticket taker stand where you can redeem your tickets. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 9, 2018

There are 101 tickets for the Saturday screening and 83 for the Sunday screening. PLAN ACCORDINGLY. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 9, 2018

The film’s director Ava DuVernay called Gay’s gesture “incredible.”

Gay’s act of generosity Friday prompted several people to pay it forward, buying tickets for others to take ahead of the showings.

Inspired by @rgay’s act of kindness I purchased EIGHT tickets for Saturday’s 10:45am IMAX showing of @ava’s A WRINKLE IN TIME at the AMC Van Ness 14 in San Francisco. Tomorrow ask for Omar and tickets will be given to you. FREE. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED. #SanFrancisco #BeAWarrior pic.twitter.com/b1dRLfnqxk — Omar Moore (@popcornreel) March 10, 2018

Decided to channel my inner @rgay and @cthagod and host a private screening of #WrinkleInTime in Houston! Sold out in 4 hours!! pic.twitter.com/sN5AIU6nNr — J. Rock (@FocusedJ) March 10, 2018

The highly anticipated movie is an adaptation of the children’s book of the same name and stars Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon.

ArcLight Culver City is located at 9500 Culver Blvd.

Gay is the author of the critically acclaimed book of essays “Bad Feminist” and the memoir “Hunger.”