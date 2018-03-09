CALABASAS (CBSLA) – A 21-year-old rapper who goes by the moniker “Boonk Gang” was arrested Wednesday after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies searched his Calabasas home and found assault weapons and drugs, authorities said.

John Robert Hill was taken into custody on felony charges of possession of assault weapons and possessing prescription medication without a prescription.

Deputies served a search warrant on Hill’s home in the 3900 block of Ceanothus Place after receiving information he had illegal narcotics and assault weapons in his home, the sheriff’s department reports.

He was booked into the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station on $35,000 bail, but has since posted bail and been released.

Hill is due back in court Friday.

In May 2017, Hill was arrested on burglary charges at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Miami for allegedly taking an entire tray of glazed donuts. In July, he was arrested again at that same Dunkin’ Donuts for burglary and petty theft.

