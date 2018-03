STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Balor and Finn!

These good-looking kittens are both Siamese mixes with blue eyes, light brown fur and the characteristic dark ears, faces, paws and tails.

To adopt them Balor (ID# A1423809) or Finn (ID# A1423810) — or both! — call the San Jacinto Valley Animal shelter at (951) 358-7387.