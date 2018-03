PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Several Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are in standoff with a driver who took them on a pursuit into the dirt roads of Palmdale Friday afternoon.

The pursuit began at around 3:30 p.m., with officers engaging the driver of the vehicle with nonlethal rounds near Tierra Subida Ave. and Avenue S. off Highway 14.

The suspect could be seen putting his hands out the driver side window multiple times before closing it again, even after the officers almost shot out the window.