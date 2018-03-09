LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Koreatown building has been red-tagged Friday after two people may have died from possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Firefighters were called to a 90-year-old apartment building on 920 S. Hobart St. at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday to help a woman who reported feeling sick and had flu-like symptoms.

While helping her, the firefighters noticed an odor in the building and began experiencing symptoms they associated with carbon monoxide poisoning. They took the woman to an ambulance and a hazardous materials team was called in.

The team found a man dead in his apartment one floor above, and meters showed elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

Residents reported a foul odor in the building for the past week coming from the elevator shaft.

Adding to the mystery is the death of another resident, a man whose body was found in his apartment three days ago. Authorities, however, are not sure how either man died, or what caused people to get sick.

The building has since been red-tagged, and the notice on the door says the boiler and gas appliances need fixing. Authorities say carbon monoxide thresholds are down since SoCal Gas shut off the gas.

Forty-five evacuated residents are in the care of the Red Cross.