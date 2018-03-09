STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on a busy stretch of the 101 Freeway in Studio City Friday morning, backing up traffic for miles during rush hour.

The collision occurred at 6:11 a.m. on the eastbound 101 Freeway at Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a pedestrian was struck in a center lane. The victim died at the scene.

A Sig Alert was issued at 6:34 a.m. and all but one eastbound lane were closed for several hours. The freeway was fully reopened at around 9:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The circumstances of the collision were not immediately confirmed.