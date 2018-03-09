EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A teacher at Esteban E. Torres High School in East Los Angeles was arrested this week on allegations of sexual misconduct involving a former student.
Salvador Cano, 37, was taken into custody Monday evening, according to L.A. County inmate records.
A L.A. Unified School District spokesperson confirmed the arrest to CBS2 in a statement Friday. Cano was a teacher with the Torres High Social Justice Leadership Academy, the district said. The school website listed him as a “science educator.”
Cano has since been “reassigned from the school,” the district disclosed.
“The safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority,” LAUSD said in its statement. “While recognizing that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, these allegations are extremely upsetting, and we take them very seriously. We remain vigilant in protecting our students from those who would do them harm, and we expect every person in this District to fulfill their commitment to keep our students and schools safe.”
The exact details of the allegations and the charges Cano faces were not confirmed.
