OAKLAND (CBSLA) — A cafe in Northern California is refusing to sell its coffee to uniformed police officers, according to a report by a local television station.

About two weeks ago, Hasta Muerta Coffee in East Oakland posteda photo on Instagram of an Oakland police patch and badge crossed out. The words above the image read: “Habla con tus vecinxs no con la policia,” or “Talk to your neighbors, not the police.”

The caption of the post goes on to explain an exchange between a worker of the cafe and an Oakland police officer on Feb. 16.

The post explained that the worker told the officer: “We have a policy of asking police to leave for the physical and emotional safety of our customers and ourselves.”

“We need the support of the actual community to keep this place safe,” reads the end of the cafe’s post, “not police.”

A number of people both opposed to as well as supportive of the cafe’s decision, took to social media after the story broke.