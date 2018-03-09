SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Three people found with gunshot wounds in three separate locations have been linked to the same shooting inside a South El Monte karaoke bar.

The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. at Palaces Restaurant and Karaoke in a strip mall at Garvey Avenue and Rosemead Boulevard, where one person was found shot and taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

About two-and-a-half miles away, another person was found in a white Bentley at Tyler and Rush streets with a gunshot wound. That person – who apparently was the 911 caller — was also taken to a hospital.

The third person with a gunshot wound turned up at a hospital, police said. It’s not known if that person was taken to the hospital by friends or go there on their own.

Police said all three were shot in the same place – inside the karaoke bar.

Authorities did not give information about the victims, but did say they are expected to survive.

Sheriff’s officials say they are looking for at least one Asian man as the possible shooter.