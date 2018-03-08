LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former Los Angeles police officer who shot and killed a homeless man during an altercation in Venice in May 2015 will not be charged, prosecutors announced Thursday.

The District Attorney’s office cited “insufficient evidence” to demonstrate that Officer Clifford Proctor acted outside the scope of the law when he shot 29-year-old Brendon Glenn just steps away from the Venice Beach boardwalk.

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck had suggested, however, that the officer be prosecuted.

The fatal shooting led to a series of protests in Los Angeles.

Glenn was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.