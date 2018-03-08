JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — With any officer-involved shooting, investigators have to take their time and be methodical.

That was clearly evident Thursday evening in Jurupa Valley at the scene of a fatal OIS.

A large part of one Jurupa Valley neighborhood was taped off.

KCAL9’s Tina Patel reported from the scene.

Officials told her the shooting happened just before 6 p.m.

The suspect was killed. They did not release his name or the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The suspect was reportedly shot by a Riverside Sheriff’s Deputy.

It was unclear if the suspect lived at the residence but neighbors told Patel a family moved into the home just a few months ago.

Before hearing five or six shots, neighbors said they heard someone scream “Don’t shoot, there are children here.”

Investigators did not confirm that there were children on scene but they did say they were talking to some people who may have been witnesses.

Patel asked why a Riverside police officer was involved in a Jurupa Valley matter in the first place.

“Those details specifically about the investigation are going to be held back a little bit longer as we flesh things out. But we are assisting them with the investigation of the office- involved shooting at this point. and we’re moving forward, taking the steps to secure the scene and continue our investigation,” said Deputy Mike Vasquez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said the investigation could take much of the night. They are asking any neighbors who might have information to come forward.