LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tempers flared and punches were thrown on a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles Friday when a passenger spit on another passenger, according to a report from the Daily Mail.
Passengers of Southwest Airlines Flight 8 were scheduled to depart at 10 a.m. Friday, March 2 but were delayed due to the incident that is said to have begun when a man got into an argument with a flight attendant regarding overhead bins.
The passenger was then asked to deplane, but refused.
Another passenger who asked the man to leave the plane, which then reportedly prompted the altercation between the two male passengers.
Video captured by another person on the plane shows a man in a gray hood yelling at another man before punching him numerous times.
“The reason we missed our connection,” reads the video’s caption.
Southwest Airlines confirmed the incident and said police are investigating.
“The passengers involved were deplaned and local law enforcement took over from there,” a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said. “The safety and comfort of our employees and passengers is our top priority.”
You forgot to mention the reason the man hit him is that he spits in his face…