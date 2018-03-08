Filed Under:Evacuations, Rain, Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA (AP) — More rain is expected in Southern California this weekend, but Santa Barbara County authorities say it’s not expected to create debris flows like those that devastated Montecito during a January storm.

An advisory from the county’s Office of Emergency Management says evacuations are currently not anticipated but residents should remain vigilant.

When a storm approached last week, the county ordered evacuations for parts of Montecito and four other communities near wildfire burn areas but the runoff did not cause any problems.

The Jan. 9 storm unleashed massive debris flows from a huge burn scar above Montecito. Hundreds of homes were destroyed or damaged. Twenty-one people were killed and two remain missing.

