LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rams are in trade mode.

Late yesterday, they traded linebacker Alec Ogletree to the New York Giants for two draft picks.

A source familiar with the deal spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because NFL trades can’t be announced until March 14. ESPN first reported the deal.

Los Angeles gets the Giants’ fourth-round and sixth-round picks in the 2018 draft. The NFC West champion Rams also will send a seventh-round pick in 2019 to the Giants along with Ogletree, their defensive captain and last season’s leading tackler.

Meanwhile, Aqib Talib is reuniting with Wade Phillips in Los Angeles after the Denver Broncos agreed to trade the star cornerback to the Rams, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Rams will send Denver a mid-round pick, believed to be a fifth-rounder, in next month’s draft for the perennial Pro Bowl cornerback, said the person, whoalso spoke off the record because the trade isn’t official until the start of the new league year Wednesday.

“Man, I’m so excited,” Talib told The Associated Press from Dallas on Thursday night. “I can’t wait to play for Coach Sean McVay, go back with working with Wade, and playing with my young man, Marcus Peters. He’s going to bring that young energy back to me.

“I’m super excited to play with those guys. Aaron Donald is a good friend of mine, too, so I get to go from playing behind Von Miller to playing behind Aaron Donald. That’s not too shabby. I got another MVP in front of me.”

The NFL Network first reported the agreement. The Broncos had been in talks with the Patriots, 49ers and Rams about Talib, who signed a six-year, $57 million deal in Denver in 2014, part of a defensive makeover that carried the team to the Super Bowl title two years ago.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams made another addition to their defense, bringing in former Packers starting cornerback Sam Shields.

Shields made 23 interceptions, including the playoffs, from 2010-2015. He also won a Super Bowl with the Packers. But his 2016 season was cut short after one game after he suffered a concussion and he didn’t play at all in 2017.

Shields’ signing Thursday was only the latest defensive move by the Rams.

The Rams also agreed last month to acquire cornerback Marcus Peters in a trade with Kansas City, and Los Angeles also used its franchise tag on safety Lamarcus Joyner. Those moves likely mean top cornerback Trumaine Johnson will leave as a free agent.

