LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Movie ticket subscription service MoviePass is the latest company to face a backlash over data collection after admitting it’s exploring ways to collect private data on its two million-plus users.

The development comes a week after MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe was quoted saying: “We watch how you drive from home to the movies. We watch where you go afterwards… We know all about you.”

MoviePass is often described as Netflix for moviegoers and makes money by collecting subscription fees.

The company says location-based marketing could help it generate more revenue.

During a forum called “Data is the New Oil: How Will MoviePass Monetize It?”, Lowe reportedly said: “We get an enormous amount of information… you are being tracked in your GPS by the phone.”

President of Consumer Watchdog Jamie Court says people can limit how much personal information their mobile phones reveal by changing the settings on their location services.

The company’s privacy policy says it only tracks your information once a theater is selected.

A company spokesperson told CBS News that it doesn’t sell the data that it gathers.