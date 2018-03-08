NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – Cal State Northridge men’s basketball coach Reggie Theus and school athletic director Brandon E. Martin were fired Wednesday after reportedly getting into a fight.

“I want to thank both Coach Theus and Dr. Martin for their dedication to Matador Athletics,” said Dr. Dianne F. Harrison, President of California State University, in a statement. “We wish them the best moving forward.”

Theus, a former NBA star and head coach of the Sacramento Kings, was let go after five seasons — all with losing records. The firing occurred after he filed a complaint of battery on a person against Martin on Tuesday afternoon, according to the school’s police department.

“This case is under investigation by CSUN Police and we are not releasing any further details at this time,” Chief Anne Glavin said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

There is no record of either man being arrested, according to The Times.

There was no mention of a physical altercation in the news release University President Dianne Harrison issued about the firings of Theus and Martin.

Martin was hired as athletic director in 2013.

Harrison said the school will undertake a nationwide search for a new coach.

The Matadors were 6-24 this season, which ended Feb. 28 with a 102-76 loss to Cal State Fullerton, their fifth consecutive loss. Two of CSUN’s victories were over NAIA teams.

The Matadors were 3-13 in Big West Conference play, finishing last in the nine-team conference, and were the only team not to qualify for the conference tournament.

Theus had a 44-105 record in five seasons as CSUN’s coach. All nine victories in the 2014-15 season were vacated because of NCAA penalties related to academic misconduct and impermissible academic benefits for 10 players by a director of basketball operations.

The Matadors have not had a winning season in men’s basketball since the 2008-09 season, the most recent time they qualified for the NCAA Tournament. They have had six winning records since moving to Division 1 in the 1990-91 season.

Theus coached the NBA’s Sacramento Kings from 2007-08, the Los Angeles D-Fenders — the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Development League affiliate — in the 2012-13 season and was an assistant coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2009-11.

Theus coached New Mexico State to a 41-23 record from 2005-07, guiding the Aggies to an NCAA Tournament berth in 2007. He was an assistant coach at Louisville from 2003-05.

As a player, Theus helped UNLV to the 1977 Final Four. He played 13 seasons in the NBA for five teams from 1978-91 and was a two-time all-star.

