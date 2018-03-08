LOS ANGELES (CBS Local) –– Walmart shoppers may want to take a closer look at their groceries’ expiration dates after a Colorado family accidentally bought a box of cereal which expired 21 years ago.

The Carelse family reportedly bought the decades-old box of Quaker 100% Natural Granola cereal at a Walmart in Littleton on March 5. Unfortunately, when the family sat down for breakfast they found out their meal was stale. “I just started eating and thinking, ‘It just tastes funny. It must be okay,'” Josiah Carelse said, via the Lakewood Patch.

Family says they bought cereal box with 1997 expiration date https://t.co/XfCfvkFz52 pic.twitter.com/YlxNy5BrDz — KMOV (@KMOV) March 8, 2018

Although Carelse’s wife warned him to stop eating the stale food, he reportedly ate an entire bowl before checking the box’s expiration date. It turns out the cereal expired on Feb. 22, 1997. “I was not born yet,” daughter Layla Carelse said. “I’m only 11.”

“We just grabbed this off the shelf, and yeah, 21 years old,” Josiah Carelse said. According to WTOL, the family plans to return the box to Walmart.

A company spokesperson says Walmart is looking into how such an old box found its way into the Littleton store. Luckily, Mr. Carelse says he feels fine after eating the ancient oats.