Outdoor movies, stand up comedy, craft beer festivals, and even a few fun runs ensure there are plenty of fun activities to get into this weekend!

Friday, March 9



Eat Up At A Discount! It’s OC Restaurant Week!

Various Locations

www.ocrestaurantweek.com

The final weekend of O.C. Restaurant week affords one last chance to find pre-fixe meal deals at some of the region's best dining destinations. From $10 to $80 culinary experiences, Restaurant Week is a great way to encourage diners to find a brand new favorite place to eat. Visit our Guide On The Best Places To Eat During O.C. Restaurant Week for top choices! Movie Night

The Source OC

Buena Park

www.thesourceoc.com

Transforming their massive steps into a multi-tiered plaza, The Source OC invites area guests to enjoy a free Friday night film screening every week. This Friday night, Beauty and The Beast will be on the giant screen. Restaurants and shops will be also be open into the evening for some extra exploring. Laugh Along With Nate Bargatze

Irvine Improv

Irvine

www.improv.com

Championed by comedians like Marc Maron and Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze will headline the Irvine Improv stage for a full weekend of shows. With credentials that include the Jimmy Fallon “Clean Cut Comedy” Tour and a regular rotation of national stand up dates, Nate is a hilarious prospect whose stock continues to rise.

Saturday, March 10



OC Beer Festival

The Phoenix Club

Anaheim

orangecountybeerfeatival.com

Taking over The Phoenix Club in Anaheim, the Orange County Beer Festival will offer dozens of craft brews on draft for guests to sample. In addition to the suds, there will be a host of food trucks and live entertainment to ensure it's a party. A portion of the profits will benefit Noah's B-Ark, helping to plane rescue dogs with permanent homes. Seedless

Garden Grove Amphitheater

Garden Grove

www.gardenamp.com

Seedless, known for its fluid combination of rock and reggae, has become a Southern California sensation and this weekend, they headline the Garden Grove Amphitheater for a daytime party. Concessions and vendors will also be on hand. La Habra 5k Run

Marketplace Shopping Center

La Habra

www.laraces.com More about building community than soothing that competition itch, the La Habra 5k run and walk is designed to work for runners of all skill levels. With added events like a 1k Kiddy Run and even a 50-yard Diaper Dash, the finish line will include a health fair with vendors catering to the participants.

Sunday, March 11



Patches & Pins Expo

Yost Theater

Santa Ana

www.patchesandpinsexpo.com

Teaming up with the vinyl community Beat Swap, Patches and Pins will showcase a host of vendors selling unique, wearable art as rows and rows of patches and pins will be on display. Like the record swap meet, Beat Swap, this will be a free event for all attendees. Music and art all of which can be purchased to take home make for a great Sunday of shopping. Tustin Hangar Half Marathon

Tustin Hangars

Tustin

www.tustinhangarhalf.com

With it’s inaugural run just last year, the Tustin Hagar Half Marathon boasted 100k in prize money for the 1st place finisher. Ensuring some real competitive participants, the run through the historic Tustin Hangars gives runners the chance to get up close and personal with this 17-story giants while tackling the 13mile course. GlobalFEST

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Costa Mesa

www.scfta.org

Functioning as a showcase of modern Latin music, globalFEST pools together some of the country’s finest talent spearheading different cultural elements of Latin music. Las Cafeteras combine Afro-Caribbean rhythms as an alternative powerhouse. Flor de Toloache have emerged as NYC’s most revered all female mariachi group. Both will take to the stage at Segerstrom.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.