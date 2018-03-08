(Credit: Santa Anita Park)

Even with a little rain in the forecast, there’s plenty to do! From craft beer and concerts to art walks and food fairs, here is a quick list of the top events this weekend!

Friday, March 9



Art Night Pasadena

Multiple Locations

Pasadena

www.artnightpasadena.org

Stretched across 19 different art institutions throughout the city of Pasadena, this spin on the conventional art walk means extended hours and lots of evening energy. Music, special exhibits, and food trucks will greet the nearly 30,000 people expected to attend.

Long Beach Convention Center

Long Beach

www.fredhall.com

A dream for outdoor enthusiasts, the Fred Hall Show combines the largest sport fishing show with a comprehensive boat and hunting show. Covering all aspects of outdoor lifestyle, there will be loads of demos, seminars, displays and activities designed to please the woodsman or women of the house. Metro Art Presents

Union Station

Los Angeles

www.unionstationla.com

Showcasing a multi-disciplined art performance from keyboardist and composer Josh Nelson, “The Sky Remains” is a program that functions like a multi-media love letter. The music and visual production is free to everyone and requires no tickets or reservations.

Saturday, March 10



Glen Hansard

Walt Disney Concert Hall

Los Angeles

www.laphil.com

Award-winning singer/songwriter Glen Hansard will begin his national tour this weekend with a pari of shows at the prestigious Walt Disney Concert Hall in support of this latest release, Between Two Shores. A dynamic musician and vocalist, these shows are guaranteed to be both emotional and entertaining.

Super Video Game Bros

Diamond Bar

www.suoervideogamebros.com

For the gamer looking to indulge in some nostalgia, Super Video Game Bros in Diamond Bar is hosting a classic video game swap that will feature all sorts of retro gaming consoles and essential classic video games. Collectibles and accessories will most certainly be on site just the same. Smorgasburg’s Pop Up on the Pier

Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica

www.smorgasburg.la

Combining L.A.’s ever popular gourmet outdoor food market with the scenic shores of Santa Monica, Smorgasburg will host another pop up experience on the historic pier this Saturday. Experience some of the best food in the city while soaking in some of the best views of the beach. Visit our guide of the Best New Smorgasburg Vendors This Year. Westbound Rhythm & Brews

Santa Anita Park

Arcadia

www.westboundfestival.com

A combination of craft beer, gourmet food trucks, live reggae and a full day at the track anchor Westbound. Showcasing all aspects of California, from the music to the concessions, tickets for this bonus event to a full day of racing are all of $20. South Bay reggae outfit Fortunate Youth is set to headline.

Sunday, March 11



All Star Chef Classic

L.A. Live

Los Angeles

www.allstarchefclassic.com

If chefs truly are the new rockstars, this is a confirmation. Now in it's fifth year, the All Star Chef Classic provides a stage for the world's best chefs to showcase their skills, while fans in the stands can spectate and sample the finished product. This four-day event is the only one of it's kind and an incredible hot ticket. Visit our Guide To The 2018 All Star Chef Classic, and our Guide TO Events Not To Be Missed this year!

Redondo Beach Pier

Redondo Beach

www.redondobeachpier.com

The longest running kite festival of it’s kind, the skies over Redondo Pier will be spotted with kites of all types for the 44th annual Kite festival. This free, all ages event is perfect for a wholesome day near the beach. With restaurants and shops lining the boardwalk, your afternoon is set. POW WOW

CSULB

Long Beach

www.csulb.edu

For the last 45 years, the annual Pow Wow at Cal State Long Beach has served as a cultural showcase of the University’s rich Native American legacy. All weekend, the central quad will host performances, activities, art, and authentic food to celebrate the traditions and contributions of Native American tribes.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.