On St. Patrick’s Day revelers just want to have fun. Some begin celebrating as early as morning, while others roll into their favorite Irish bar later in the day. Parades, shamrocks, green beer, live gaelic music and traditional Irish fare encompass the holiday. The best five Irish bars in Los Angeles are prepping to welcome you this holiday. So, gear up for the best of Irish beers, imported whiskeys, classic cocktails and traditional eats including corned beef, Irish cheddar macaroni and cheese, Shepherd’s pie, and good old fashioned fish and chips. As they say in Ireland, Slainte mhaith – cheers and good health.





Sonny McLean’s Irish Pub

2615 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 449-1811

Finding your inner Irish spirit is easy when you're at Sonny McLean's Irish Pub. The traditional pub pays homage to its roots with a variety of classic Irish fare, an extensive whiskey shelf (Bushmills, Jameson, Kilbeggan, Knappogue and Teeling Small Batch), and imported beers (everything from Guinness Ireland's famous Black stout and Smithwicks Irish Ale to Germany's Hofbrau Original Lager), which makes it the perfect hangout on the Westside to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, not to mention the annual daylong party these guys host. As for great food try the kitchen's Wagyu corned beef served with boiled baby red potatoes, green cabbage and a mustard cream sauce, fresh Canadian cod fish and chips, and although more of an English dish, Shepherd's Pie is made with ground lamb and Guinness Stout. To add, Sonny McLean's is known for its sports bar – patrons can catch any game, any time, from anywhere in the bar; there are 23 HDTVs in the house.





Molly Malone’s Irish Pub

575 S. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 935-1577

This St. Patrick's Day venture to Molly Malone's Irish Pub for a traditional Dublin experience. 1969 is when it all started, and today Molly Malone's is a neighborhood tavern where guests visit to get their Irish on. Here you can eat your favorite Irish dishes (Dublin Bay fish and chips, Galaway grilled ham and cheese, Paddy melt and Kildare hot corned beef sandwich), while sipping a pint or Irish spirit, and hearing live music. Molly Malone's is one of the best small venues for live music. Irish beers served at the bar consist of Harp, a blonde lager made in Dublin, and Guinness Draught. Cocktails that are a total treat here include Molly Malone's Irish coffee (consisting of coffee, Irish whiskey, sugar and topped with a heavy cream froth) and the Irish Car Bomb shots for chugging (Bailey's and Jameson are poured into a shot glass. Guinness is poured in a beer mug. The shot glass gets dropped into the Guinness. And, you chug it).





Tom Bergin’s

840 S. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 936-7151

If you are cruising up Fairfax Avenue, you can't miss the lit up green shamrock sign that is home to Tom Bergin's, a historical pub which opened in 1936 (yes, more than 80 years in business). Famous for its iconic Irish Coffee, Tom Bergin's welcomes Los Angeles to kick up its heels and show its green spirit on St. Patty's Day this year. The bar features a Guinness selection (Blonde, IPA, Harp Lager), Magners Irish Cider) and famed cocktails — Old Fashioneds, Irish Car Bombs, Whiskles (a pickleback with Tullamore DEW and housemade pickle juice). Cherished fare must be ordered such as the Naughty Cow (a plate of smoked shaved beef which is injected with whiskey and whipped horseraddish on the side), corned beef and savory cabbage, fish and chips, of course, and mac 'n cheese created with a tasty Irish cheddar.





Rock & Reilly’s Irish Rock Pub

8911 W. Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 360-1400

Rock & Reilly's is a rocking Irish pub where the party never stops, which is why you'll want to be here on March 17th. To celebrate, bring your crew for inspired Reilly's mothers milk whiskey based cocktails including Reilly's Hooch (a citrusy and fruity concoction made with pavan liqueur), Irish Mule (Bundaberg ginger beer), The Ginger Bitch (fresh lemon, apple pie shine, cranberry and ginger ale), and other spirit based beverages. Lager enthusiasts can enjoy any three beer flights offered highlighting Guinness, Kilkenny, Harp, Smiddick's and IPAs. Onto the best Irish grub…if you are rocking at Rock & Reilly's you have to order its Irish Nachos (housemade kettle chips are smothered in Irish cheddar and topped with peppered bacon and corn salsa). They are a life-changer.


