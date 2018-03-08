(credit: Sunko Solar)

#1. Solar is affordable, and installation is free

The cost of solar panels has dropped 80 percent since 2008. The cost to purchase the average 5-kW solar setup is approximately $18,000. After you subtract the 30% federal credit and any possible state and local credits (there are lots of them!), you’ll be left with around $10,000 +/- that will be your responsibility to pay. With multiple programs offering attractive interest rates putting your new energy/solar payment at a low fixed manageable payment with an expiration date.

#2 Solar power is endless

Hello, we live in Southern California – one of the sunniest places on Earth! Besides, you don’t need bright sunny days for solar to make complete sense. In fact, Germany – which gets less sun than every state in the continental US – is the world’s leader in solar power. Germany produces about five times as much solar power as the United States!

#3. Solar panels increase my home’s property value. Several studies has shown that homes with solar energy systems fetch a higher price than homes with “traditional” systems in the same area. And who wouldn’t want to buy a home that is not dependent on its local energy utility company?

#4 Tax incentives are limited and will start to decline in coming years

2018 is the best time to invest in a solar panel system. The IRS currently provides a 30% federal tax credit, available to property owners to encourage the change. The Credits will now start declining in the coming years – so don’t postpone your move to solar.

#5. Technology with solar energy is stable, efficient and long-lasting.

The solar technology is becoming more and more affordable. As a result, you get to have increasingly better results. All of that is accessible right now. And unlike other types of energy, this one is renewable, and it will be suitable for your needs for a very long time. Solar tech offers stability, very low requirements for any maintenance, not to mention that you can always focus on sustainability too. And even the initial investment for solar technology is low, which is extremely important to take into account!

#6. Installing solar panels will actually help protect roof.

Solar panels protect and preserve the portion of the roof they cover. If you find the right contractor to install your panels, you will not have any issues with leaky roofs. You don’t have to worry about roof damage with solar panels. They are designed to keep your roof safe. You can see them as an additional layer of protection for your roof. You will have a much thicker roof, so the chances of actually breaking your roof will be a whole lot lower. That’s exactly what you need to take into consideration in this regard!

#7. Solar has a predictable ROI

Actually, in most states – because of their additional tax credits and net metering – typical installations will fully pay for themselves anywhere between 6-15 years. Installing a solar system can create significant savings over the lifespan of the system. You will recoup your investment very quickly, and the best part is that you don’t even have to do too many repairs for years to come.

#8. Solar panels have minimal maintenance.

Solar panels don’t have moving parts – so they require very little (if any) maintenance. Some people like to hose off their panels once in a while, but recent studies have shown that unwashed panels only lose about 5% of their generating power if left unwashed for long periods of time. Once you installed solar panels, they will be ready to go, and they will function all the time. You can easily forget about them if you want. It’s the type of system that makes a lot of sense to use, and past the installation process, you can easily focus on something else, as it will run automatically in the background.

#9 Solar renewable energy is good for the environment and our future

Maybe the primary reason why people want to use renewable energy is that it’s very efficient. It’s important to note that most energy sources are polluting the environment right now. But solar energy is very easy to acquire and process. And the best part is that you don’t have to worry about managing and handling it that much either. It’s a process that works well, and one that helps you keep our planet safe.

#10 It is inevitable the US will need to move towards renewable energy

The US needs to focus on finding better sources of energy at this time. Renewable energy is the best way to achieve the energy goals for the country. There are lots of resources like wind and solar energy that can be harnessed right here. Our country and the entire world needs to harness the power of the sun as fast as possible. It’s renewable energy, so you don’t have to do anything to create it. That’s why it can be one of the major investments you can do, and it will pay off extremely well due to that reason alone.

If you want to protect the environment and also access the renewable energy you always needed, then it’s a good idea to go solar right now. You will get your ROI in just a few years, and the entire system will come with minimal repairs and maintenance!

