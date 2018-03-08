KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — One person is dead and three others injured in aa case of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, police said.

The incident took place inside an apartment building at 920 Hobart in Koreatown.

A hazmat team is on scene.

The three people who were injured were all transported to the hospital, according to Stu Mundel reporting in in Sky9.

The entire building has been evacuated as a precaution.

Mundel reported that in earlier days, someone passed away who lived inside the building and now investigators are trying to determine if that person might have also succumbed to carbon monoxide.