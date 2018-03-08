Filed Under:Apartment, Carbon Monoxide, Deadly Accident, Gas Leak, Koreatown, Poisoning

KOREATOWN (CBSLA)  —  One person is dead and three others injured in aa case of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, police said.

The incident took place inside an apartment building at 920 Hobart in Koreatown.

A hazmat team is on scene.

The three people who were injured were all transported to the hospital, according to Stu Mundel reporting in in Sky9.

The entire building has been evacuated as a precaution.

Mundel reported that in earlier days, someone passed away who lived inside the building and now investigators are trying to determine if that person might have also succumbed to carbon monoxide.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch