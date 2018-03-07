(CNN) — Donald Trump will visit California next week, his first visit to the Golden State as president, the White House announced on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with Trump’s plans say he is expected to visit California to the US-Mexico border to look at border wall prototypes in the San Diego area.

The President and White House have been looking to schedule a trip to the border “for a while,” one source said. Trump has not visited California since he was sworn into office, though Vice President Mike Pence did a lucrative fundraising swing through the state in October.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Trump is traveling to California next week but did not provide more specific details.

Asked why he hasn’t visited before now, Sanders said Trump had been busy enacting elements of his agenda, such as creating jobs and growing the economy.

— Elizabeth Landers, Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak

The-CNN-Wire

(™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)