TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A Torrance family hopes security video will help find the hit-and-run driver who killed a 39-year-old father.

Darius Anguluan loved performing in his band, Pillowcase 203, writing and singing Filipino songs, according to his wife, Jovanne.

The 39 year old was also a father, husband and worked with computers in Irvine.

On March 1, he was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Torrance.

Jovanne Anguluan says investigators don’t have many leads. But she is determined to fight for justice.

“We’re trying to function, we are not OK. We’re trying to still process what happened. It was very tragic,” Jovanne Anguluan said.

The CHP says Anguluan was killed at about 11 p.m.

Security video from a nearby home shows at that same time a parked white truck sway — as if something hit it — and a black car speed off.

A couple minutes later, two cars slow down, possibly looking at Anguluan’s body lying on the ground.

And then a black car, possibly the same one, stops, puts its flashers on and takes off.

After that, an ambulance arrives.

Anguluan’s wife says she’s alerted investigators to the security video, which they hadn’t seen at the time of this report.

She hopes, however, it will shed light on who hit her husband and didn’t stop to help.

“A man like him who is an amazing husband, an amazing father, an amazing person … That something like this so horrible can happen,” she said.

The family has set up a memorial in their home. Above the memorial are all mementos of everywhere traveled together.

Anguluan says since she can’t have her husband back, she wants justice.

“You might have run that night, but you cannot hide forever,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family here.