LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Snap is reportedly laying off about 100 employees. The layoffs will be in the engineering department — nearly 10 percent of the team.

The news was first reported by business news site Cheddar on Wednesday morning.

Cheddar reports that this round of layoffs is the largest to date.

Snap has gone through about three rounds of layoffs since September.

Snap has not confirmed the layoffs, declining to comment.

Snap’s stock was down .39 percent in after-hours trading.