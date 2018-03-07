Filed Under:101 Freeway, School Bus

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Twenty-three children were safely evacuated from a school bus that caught on fire on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Los Angeles Fire officials say the fire broke out on the westbound freeway near Winnetka at about 1:41 p.m.

The driver of the school bus reportedly noticed the smoke and managed to pull over to the shoulder. Four adults then helped evacuate the students off the bus.

Some lanes on the westbound side of the freeway are expected to remain closed until the fire is mopped up.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

