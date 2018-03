WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Classes at Pierce College in Woodland hills were cancelled Wednesday evening after police received reports of a “credible threat” at the school.

The campus located at Winnetka Avenue and Victory Boulevard was evacuated at about 5:30 p.m. after someone reported hearing the threat, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. tweeted.

#LASD investigating threats to @PierceCollegeCA that were overhead by reporting party. Threats reportedly made in @LAPDHQ jurisdiction. #PierceCollege is currently being evacuated. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) March 8, 2018

Pierce College posted an update on Facebook saying classes would resume Thursday morning.