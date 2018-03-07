LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man who allegedly stole Frances McDormand’s Oscar at the Governors Ball following the Academy Awards Sunday is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on a felony charge of grand theft.

Terry Bryant, 47, is scheduled to be arraigned in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday morning. He has been held on $20,000 bail since his arrest Sunday night for allegedly lifting McDormand’s Oscar statuette, which she had just won for her work in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Police say Bryant had a ticket to the Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland complex.

Bryant took to Facebook Live with the statuette, telling people around him he won it.

“Look at this, baby…my team got this tonight…this is mine!” he says in the video as people around him offer their congratulations.

A photographer who works for celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck noticed Bryant leaving with the Oscar and didn’t recognize him as a winner. He helped security detain him until police arrived.

Bryant, who touts himself online as an entertainment journalist and a film and music producer, has a criminal history. Inside Edition, which aired mugshots of Bryant from 1999 to 2002, reported he has a record of theft and assault.

