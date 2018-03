Deal Reached To Permanently Protect Playboy MansionInstead of being designated a historical-cultural landmark, the Playboy Mansion will instead be permanently protected from being demolished by an agreement between the city and the property’s owner and neighbor, Daren Metropoulos.

Long Beach Woman In Viral, Racist Rant Offers To Enlighten Public On 'Displacement Of European-Americans'"I want you to tell everybody why you told us to go back to our country," Tony Kao can be heard saying before the woman affirms his remark as she walks away.

School Bus Carrying Dozens Of Children Catches On Fire On 101 FreewayTwenty-three children were safely evacuated from a school bus that caught on fire on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills Wednesday.

Standoff Near Long Beach City Hall Ends, Suspect In CustodyA police standoff near Long Beach City Hall ended Wednesday evening with the suspect taken into custody by Long Beach PD with the help of a police dog.

Starbucks Refuses Drive-Thru Service To Teen On HorsebackEmployees at a Starbucks store refused to serve a teenager on her birthday after the girl showed up at their drive-thru window on horseback.

$25K Reward Offered For Info On Missing Woman From MacedoniaAdea Shabani, an aspiring model and actress, has been living in Los Angeles for less than two years, according to her friends, and her family has hired a private investigator, Jayden Brant, to help find her.

Only On CBS2: Girl's Story Of Surviving Saturday's AvalancheA 12-year-old girl shares her story of surviving Saturday's avalanche at Mammoth Mountain. Andrea Fujii reports.

Korean Theological University Professor Arrested For Indecent ExposureIn one incident, authorities say he pulled in front of a a 34-year-old woman in Cerritos, called her to the vehicle, and when she approached the vehicle, she saw he had his pants down and was fully exposed.

Self-Proclaimed Herbalist Charged In Death Of Diabetic TeenProsecutors say the herbalist advised the 13-year-old victim’s parents to treat their son with herbal oils instead of insulin.

List Of Wines Cited In Lawsuit As Having High Arsenic LevelsThe 83 bottles of wine cited in a lawsuit this week as having dangerously high levels of arsenic came from 28 California wineries and were bottled under 31 different brand labels. Some of the labels included several different types of wine, such as merlot, chardonnay, burgundy, rose, etc.