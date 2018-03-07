HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Heartbroken colleagues of an Orange County woman are desperate to find a driver who hit and killed her and then took off.

Detectives say Renee Fogg was hit by two cars in the northbound lanes of PCH near Magnolia as she crossed toward the beach on February 18 around 2 a.m. One driver stopped; the other stopped briefly and then kept going, according to investigators.

“It’s so heavy on our hearts because she has been such a big part of our life for so long,” her former boss, Sue Rees, said.

A wife and mother, Renee grew up in Huntington Beach and worked alongside her colleagues for more than 30 years.

“I hope that other driver that took off would come forward and know that this happened,” Renee’s former colleague, Mary Del Villa, said. “It is just hard to talk about it.”

Investigators say a white SUV, either a Chevy Suburban or GMC Yukon, was the second car to run her over.

Renee’s former colleagues and her family members will hold a memorial for her on Monday.

They urge anyone with information to step forward and Huntington Beach police at (714) 536-5670 or (714) 536-5666.