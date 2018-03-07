HARBOR GATEWAY (CBSLA) – A herbalist is facing child abuse charges in the 2014 death of a diabetic 13-year-old Harbor Gateway boy.

The suspect, 83-year-old Timothy Morrow advised the victim’s parents to treat their son with herbs instead of insulin just one day before his death, the Los Angeles city attorney’s office reports.

On Wednesday, the DA’s office filed one count each against Murrow of child abuse causing death and practicing medicine without a license.

The victim’s name was not released.

According to prosecutors, the boy suffered from Type 1 diabetes, for which he was prescribed insulin from a pediatrician.

The victim’s mother met Morrow at a seminar about herbs. Then in August of 2014, Morrow was called to the victim’s home after the boy became semi-comatose due to complications from diabetes, the DA’s office said.

Morrow, prosecutors allege, advised the parents to administer herbal oils that he was selling, instead of the prescribed insulin. The boy died from a cardiac arrest the following day.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office determined that the boy would have survived if he had taken his proper medication.

According to his website, Common Sense Herbal Products, Morrow refers to himself as a “master herbalist/iridologist.” The company is headquartered in Torrance.

Based on Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records, Morrow was initially arrested on Jan. 31. He remains out on bail.

“The allegations in this case underscore the serious health and safety risks of taking medical advice from someone who lacks a license and the proper training that goes with it,” L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement.

If convicted, Morrow faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He will be arraigned March 27.

Anyone with information on Morrow’s activities should call the city attorney’s office at 213-978-8070.