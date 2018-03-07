LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruit has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars while working as an armored car guard.

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that Julio Jimenez of Santa Clarita is charged with grand theft, arson and vandalism.

Authorities contend that Jimenez was a Brinks security guard last fall when he stole money that he was supposed to deliver to a bank ATM in the San Fernando Valley, then burned the machine to cover up the theft.

Prosecutors contend the loss amounted to more than $65,000.

Jimenez was arrested last month after being hired as a Sheriff’s Department recruit.

If convicted, he could face more than five years in prison.

He no longer works for the department, and it’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

