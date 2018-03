SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — The reaction to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement that the Justice Department is suing the state of California for interfering with federal immigration activities was swift and fierce — on both sides of the immigration debate.

Here are some of the reactions from California political leaders:

AG Jeff Sessions' attack on our immigrant communities & residents is just another attempt for them to further their fear based and divisive agenda.

San Francisco stands united with our immigrants.

We will remain a #SanctuaryCity. pic.twitter.com/EKCZDPdKdb — Mark Farrell (@MarkFarrellSF) March 7, 2018

The Trump Admin showed true leadership in its decision to take on our state’s reckless sanctuary laws. Governor Brown and the State of California won’t fight to keep our communities safe, but I’m glad this Administration will. https://t.co/KNSSCJFMOy — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) March 7, 2018

Here in #California, we respect the Constitution and follow the law. As I’ve said many times, our state laws work in concert with federal laws: https://t.co/FFr3veB5CK #Sessions #Immigration — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) March 7, 2018

Sessions and Trump should really do their homework before they decide to sue CA. Sanctuary counties have: – Fewer crimes committed

– Higher median household incomes

– Lower poverty rates

– Lower unemployment rates These policies keep us safe, and allow communities to thrive. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 7, 2018

The courts will decide on the merits of the lawsuit brought by @TheJusticeDept against the @CAgovernment for its attempts to undermine federal immigration law, but I am grateful to the AG for going after sanctuary policies and standing up for the American people on this issue. — Dana Rohrabacher (@RepRohrabacher) March 7, 2018

At a time of unprecedented political turmoil, Jeff Sessions has come to California to further divide and polarize America. Jeff, these political stunts may be the norm in Washington, but they don’t work here. SAD!!! — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) March 7, 2018

I do not regret sharing this information. It is Oakland’s legal right to be a sanctuary city and we have not broken any laws. We believe our community is safer when families stay together. pic.twitter.com/ng13yq431L — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) February 28, 2018

The people of California will not be bowed by the Trump Administration's brazen aggression and intimidation tactics. We will fight this sham lawsuit and will fight all cowardly attacks on our immigrant communities. #ProtectDREAMers — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 7, 2018

Standing with immigrants is fundamental to who we are as Angelenos, Californians, and Americans — and nothing the Attorney General says tomorrow can break our will to keep families together, and our communities whole. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 7, 2018