LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for two armed robbers who gunned down a 61-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran at a Lancaster convenience store during a robbery last month.

John Ruh, 61, was shot on killed at around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 19.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Ruh was working as a cashier at a VP Fuels and Drive Thru Dairy store at 44419 Division St. when two men entered and attempted a robbery.

After asking for cash, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired on Ruh several times, hitting him in the chest, deputies said. Ruh died at the scene.

The suspects fled without getting any money.

At a news conference Tuesday, the sheriff’s department announced a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“He was a good man, and all we want is for him to have justice,” his girlfriend of 22 years, Michelle Brace, told reporters. “I don’t know what else to say, he was just loving and caring. Everybody that he met liked him.”

Brace added that there had been other attempted robberies at that store in the past.

Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspects, who both had their faces covered during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 323-890-5500.