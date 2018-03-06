LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time in weeks, temperatures are forecast to reach 80 degrees, just days after a cold winter storm dumped more rain and snow on Southern California.

Forecasters say highs will reach about 80 in both L.A. and Orange counties, about 10 degrees above normal, thanks to a high pressure system and weak Santa Ana winds.

An unusually warm winter with daily highs in the 70s and 80s stopped abruptly in mid-February when temperatures plunged, leaving Southern California shivering in 50s and 60s for the past two weeks.

Just last week, the region was hit by two cold storms, both of which brought several feet of snow to local mountains. There was so much snow, an avalanche partially buried three people at Mammoth Mountain over the weekend.

The winter heat wave will last through Thursday and will be followed by another storm forecast to be arrive later Saturday.