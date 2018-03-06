Filed Under:Westlake

WESTLAKE (CBSLA) – A 3-week-old Westlake boy was resuscitated this weekend after police said his father assaulted him so badly he went unconscious.

Los Angeles police investigators determined that the infant had been beaten by his father, 32-year-old William Lemuszetino, during an argument with the boy’s mother, Lemuszetino’s ex-girlfriend.

The incident began at around 11 p.m. Saturday officers were called to a domestic violence call an apartment at Columbia Avenue and 3rd Street where they found the infant “lifeless.”

An officer performed CPR on the boy and he regained consciousness. The boy and his mother were both rushed to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where he was in stable condition. His mother sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both have since been released, police said.

Police determined that Lemuszetino struck the boy several times during the argument, and also dropped him on the floor.

He was arrested on one count of harmful injury to a child. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

