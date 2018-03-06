HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) — A man tried to escape from police by jumping from a speeding SUV, which police say was filled with drugs.

In the Hollywood Hills Tuesday police and paramedics worked to resuscitate the man who bailed out of the moving vehicle that was being followed by the LAPD.

The man was not conscious when authorities found him on the side of the road.

They say he jumped from a moving SUV, which was eventually stopped by officers not far from where the man bailed.

“During the chase some baggies were thrown out with what appears to be narcotics and money,” said LAPD Sgt. Michael Munjekovich.

The call first came in as a burglary at a home that was being used as an Airbnb rental. Officers started tailing the suspects. That’s when they tried to get away. Where the man bailed on Camrose is a highly trafficked area according to neighbors.

The guy who had to be resuscitated was last listed in stable condition.

Police say the other man is under arrest.

They are still identifying what types of narcotics were in the SUV.

Both men are now facing a slew of felonies — evading and drug charges.