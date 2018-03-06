LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) board is calling on both the state and federal governments to tighten gun control laws in an effort to keep kids safe at school.

The school safety resolution just introduced by the LAUSD’s board is a response to an alarming increase nationwide in school shootings.

Within the first 45 days of this year, there were 17 shootings nationwide, including the massacre in Florida that took 17 lives.

Board member Nick Melvoin wrote the proposal, which calls on lawmakers to pass gun reform legislation, including a ban of assault rifles.

The proposal would also require the district to fully review safety policies, including making sure entrances are secure and drills to prepare for a possible shooter on campus.

It would also seek more funds for health services to find and help at-risk students.

The LAUSD board is set to vote on the proposal next week.