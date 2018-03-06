SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Sacramento Wednesday morning to announce the Justice Department will sue the state of California, Governor Jerry Brown and state Attorney General Xavier Becerra for interfering with federal immigration activities.

The lawsuit asks the court to prevent California from implementing three state laws which the Department of Justice alleges “intentionally obstruct and discriminate” against the enforcement of federal immigration law.

The lawsuit claims these state laws are preempted by federal law and violate the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution.

Related: Sessions Expresses Disappointment For Sanctuary State Bill In San Diego Appearance

Here are the laws in question:

Assembly Bill 450 prohibits private employers from voluntarily cooperating with federal immigration officials.

Senate Bill 54 restricts state and local law enforcement from voluntarily providing information to federal immigration authorities about the release date of removable criminal aliens who are in their custody. In addition to violating the Supremacy Clause, DOJ alleges that SB 54 violates a law enacted by Congress which promotes sharing information related to immigration enforcement.

Assembly Bill 103 imposes a state-run inspection and review of the federal detention of undocumented immigrants held in facilities pursuant to federal contracts.

No word on whether the DOJ will charge Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for tipping off people about ICE raids.

Sessions will announce the lawsuit Wednesday when he addresses the annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day Convention in Sacramento.