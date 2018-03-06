TUSTIN (CBSLA) — A home-care worker arrested last year for preying on senior citizens is once again accused of targeting patients and stealing their money.

Tustin Police say Aujana Johnson-Payne previously worked for at least three home-care agencies and was fired from each one for financial elder abuse. Somehow she managed to get hired at another agency in Orange County this year, they say.

Investigators say Payne, who is in her mid-20s, cared for elderly patients with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease in their Orange County homes.

In the most recent case, they say Payne targeted at least two elderly patients. Detectives say she stole their credit card information and went on shopping sprees. They also say she used patients’ credit card information online to book Long Beach hotel rooms and order food and liquor from DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“She took advantage of people that can’t protect themselves,” said Tustin Police Sgt. Sean Whiteley.

Payne was arrested in Artesia Tuesday.

Police say she committed her crimes while she was out on bail for financial elder abuse.

Authorities believe there are more victims out there and urge anyone with information to contact the Tustin Police Dept.