LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 60-year-old man who fell into a ravine in Griffith Park and may have been there for as many as two days was rescued Tuesday, authorities said.

The apparent hiker was found conscious by firefighters at the bottom of a ravine in an unspecified area of the park, according to LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.

He was unable to walk after suffering a fall that may have occurred up to two days ago, Humphrey said.

Paramedics hoisted the patient for transport to a local hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately disclosed.