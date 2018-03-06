(credit: All-Star Chef Classic)

The All-Star Chef Classic is Los Angeles’ premier food event that offers guests an unparalleled festival experience featuring over 50 Michelin-starred chefs and James Beard award nominees and winners. The event offers guests a series of engaging dining experiences, from multi course seated dinners to tasting events. Along with the Restaurant Stadium™ and Chefs Tasting Arena™, there will be the Master Dinner Series, strolling events and kids cooking classes as well. This year, the event announces the introduction of the Vegetable Masters Dinner presented by Blue Shield of California, BBVA Compass Spanish Masters Dinner, All-Star Women Masters Dinner and Middle East Feast.



The nearly sold-out event still has tickets left to the: Vegetable Masters Dinner, All-Star Women Masters Dinner, Middle East Feast, and Grill & Chill which can be purchased at allstarchefclassic.com or by calling 1-877- 234- 8425. Tickets start at $125.



All Star Chef Classic

L.A. Live

800 W Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.allstarchefclassic.com

Dates: March 7-10, 2018





Wednesday, March 7

At the Restaurant Stadium™, the Vegetable Masters Dinner features five top chefs including: Michael Voltaggio (ink.well, Los Angeles), Josef Centeno (PYT, Los Angeles), Richard Blais (Juniper & Ivy, San Diego), Wylie Dufresne (Du’s Donuts, New York City) and Amanda Cohen (Dirt Candy, New York City), for a fine dining, multi-course affair. Chefs will lend their expertise to elevate vegetable cooking and honor its rising popularity within the culinary sphere. VIP Platinum ticket holders get in at 6pm for $425; Gold ticket holders enter at 6:30pm for $295 with dinner beginning at 7pm.



Courses will include Richard Blais’ spring onion and ricotta dumplings, with brown butter and citrus, and beet shank, with hearts of palm, black truffle, and sunflower seed risotto made by Michael Voltaggio.

Friday, March 9

At the Restaurant Stadium™, the inaugural All-Star Women Masters Dinner will feature some of the most laudable, benchmark talent across the industry. Each chef from: Nyesha Arrington (Native, Los Angeles), to Nicole Rucker (Rucker’s Pies, Los Angeles), to Gabrielle Hamilton (Prune, New York City) and Michelle Bernstein (Crumb on Parchment, Miami) has helped to define and change restaurant culture with their diverse cooking styles. VIP Platinum ticket holders get in at 6pm for $425; Gold ticket holders enter at 6:30pm for $295 with dinner beginning at 7pm.



Courses will include Michelle Bernstein’s cap of rib eye a la parilla with foie-chimichurri and aligot potatoes, and wild mushroom pave, soubise, and fine herbs made by Nyesha Arrington.



At the Chefs’ Tasting Arena™, the new Middle East Feast presented by Melissa’s Produce will feature the culinary world’s emerging and established names of Middle Eastern cooking alongside some of LA’s best chefs. Chefs Einat Admony (Bar Bolonat, NYC) and Michael Costa (Zaytinya, Washington D.C.) cook alongside Michael Mina (Cal Mare, LA) and Micah Wexler (Wexler’s Deli, LA) for this tasting event. Prices for tickets are: Silver for $125, Gold for $150 and Platinum VIP for $250.



Dishes will include Micah Wexler’s raw and smoked salmon kibbeh nayeh with black tahina and pita crisp, along with Jessica Koslow’s Braised cabbage with dehydrated kraut & avocado pit tahini, and Michael Kosta from Zaytinya making lamb bacon with lettuce leaves and tzatziki.

